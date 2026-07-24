PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,510 Shares of Moody's Corporation $MCO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,569 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Moody's worth $58,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Moody's by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 58 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Moody's in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody's by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody's during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moody's from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moody's in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $512.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Moody's from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $553.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody's Stock Down 3.5%

MCO stock opened at $472.42 on Friday. Moody's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $402.28 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $464.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 80.35%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.500-17.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody's Corporation will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Moody's's payout ratio is 29.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,098. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

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