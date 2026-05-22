PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,584 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $50,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Article Title

Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Positive Sentiment: UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article Title

UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Article Title

Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Article Title

Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Article Title

ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s partnership with Tata Electronics to supply lithography technology for India’s first commercial chip fab expands ASML’s long-term growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,750.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Up 2.7%

ASML stock opened at $1,592.00 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,603.49. The company has a market capitalization of $626.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,428.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,295.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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