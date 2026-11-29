PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 886,064 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $26,210,000. Hub Group accounts for about 0.1% of PointState Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned about 1.45% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,446,774 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $326,094,000 after purchasing an additional 491,130 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 111.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 812,712 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 428,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $6,215,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1250 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Hub Group's payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "negative" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hub Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hub Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc. is a North American supply chain and transportation management company. Founded in 1971, the company is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, and serves customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its services include intermodal transportation, which combines rail and truck, as well as truck brokerage, dedicated trucking and managed transportation. Hub Group also provides logistics services such as freight consolidation, warehousing and distribution, helping customers coordinate shipments and manage supply chains.

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