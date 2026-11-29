PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 711,578 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $97,700,000. Oracle makes up 0.3% of PointState Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Markowski Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.34 and a 12-month high of $250.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oracle from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $3,420,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,730,207.11. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen Rusckowski purchased 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.35 per share, with a total value of $3,483,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,096.50. The trade was a 6,410.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Latest Oracle News

These are some of the ORCL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle has said funding for its OpenAI contract is in place, while continued cloud demand and potentially easing capital spending could support a free-cash-flow recovery. Article: How Will Oracle's Heavy AI Spending Shape the Stock's Cash Flow Trend?

Oracle has said funding for its OpenAI contract is in place, while continued cloud demand and potentially easing capital spending could support a free-cash-flow recovery. Negative Sentiment: Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate AI project at roughly a 15% discount are raising doubts about the value and financing of data-center debt associated with Oracle. Article: Banks Are Dumping AI Debt

Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate AI project at roughly a 15% discount are raising doubts about the value and financing of data-center debt associated with Oracle. Negative Sentiment: Credit worries remain central: reports cite Oracle’s debt-insurance costs reaching record levels and bond yields near 9%. Investors are questioning how the company will fund the infrastructure needed to fulfill its roughly $664 billion backlog. Higher financing costs could pressure cash flow and make that growth harder to deliver. Article: Oracle Stocks Sink as Default Swaps Hit Record

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

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