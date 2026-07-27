Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. $MCFT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.07% of Mastercraft Boat as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $2,248,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 96.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,118 shares of the company's stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 5.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,736 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $28.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $78.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.55 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercraft Boat

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MCFT is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

Further Reading

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