Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. $OXLC

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $19,560,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 2.21% of Oxford Lane Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,171,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $24,253,000. North Ground Capital lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,032,585 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 610,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1,520.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,696 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 557,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Point Credit Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $7,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company's stock.

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Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $770.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.2%. Oxford Lane Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

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