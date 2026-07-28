Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Enerpac Tool Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2,163.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,124,267 shares of the company's stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 167,029 shares of the company's stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 61,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,139 shares of the company's stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 664,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,192 shares during the period. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:EPAC opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.85. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. The company's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. NYSE: EPAC is a global provider of high-pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and precision positioning equipment. The company's products and solutions enable customers in manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, transportation and construction to lift, move, position and secure heavy loads with safety and accuracy. Enerpac's core portfolio includes hydraulic pumps, cylinders, torque wrenches, torque multipliers, flange spreaders, tensioners and portable bolting tools, complemented by electric and pneumatic tools for a wide range of industrial applications.

In addition to its extensive product lines, Enerpac offers integrated systems and services such as engineered lifting solutions, custom skidding and spreader beam assemblies, mobile bolting units and digital monitoring platforms.

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