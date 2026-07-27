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Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Carlyle Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Polar Asset Management acquired 74,007 Carlyle Group shares in the first quarter, valued at approximately $3.58 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 55.88% of the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Carlyle has a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $60.07, with seven Buy, eight Hold, and one Sell rating.
  • Carlyle shares opened at $45.40, well below their 52-week high of $69.85. Recent earnings missed estimates, with EPS of $0.89 versus $0.91 expected and revenue down 28% year over year to $750.9 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Group.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group by 937.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 332,533 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Carlyle Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.07.

View Our Latest Report on CG

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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