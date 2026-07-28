Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 125,000 CAE Inc $CAE

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Get CAE alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:CAE opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. CAE Inc has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CAE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAE wasn't on the list.

While CAE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here