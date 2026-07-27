Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 749,900 Harvard Ave Acquistion Corp $HAVA

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Harvard Ave Acquistion Corp (NASDAQ:HAVA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 749,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 3.62% of Harvard Ave Acquistion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Ave Acquistion in the 1st quarter worth $4,106,000. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Harvard Ave Acquistion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Harvard Ave Acquistion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Harvard Ave Acquistion in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Ave Acquistion in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000.

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Harvard Ave Acquistion Price Performance

NASDAQ HAVA opened at $10.15 on Monday. Harvard Ave Acquistion Corp has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Harvard Ave Acquistion from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAVA

Harvard Ave Acquistion Company Profile

Harvard Ave Acquisition NASDAQ: HAVA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, reorganization or similar business combination. As with other blank-check companies, its primary corporate purpose prior to completing a business combination is to identify and negotiate a qualifying transaction that will result in an operating public company.

The company's principal activities consist of sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and, if approved by shareholders, completing a business combination.

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