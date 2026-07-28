Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $3.25 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,679 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,887.88. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $121.79 and a one year high of $189.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Intercontinental Exchange's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.58.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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