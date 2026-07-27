Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 44,690 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $266.99 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $418.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.53 and a 200-day moving average of $282.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,776.75. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.45.

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About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

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