Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,070,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,484.43. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $42,062,730. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $371.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $401.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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