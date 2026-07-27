Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 36,371 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 36,371 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $522.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.95 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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