Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $11.61 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Carriage Services logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Polar Asset Management Partners acquired 254,268 shares of Carriage Services, worth approximately $11.61 million, giving it a 1.60% stake. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 66.46% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67; Barrington Research reiterated its $60 target and “Outperform” rating.
  • Carriage Services slightly exceeded quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $0.86 versus $0.85 estimated, while revenue fell short of forecasts. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share, equating to a 1.2% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 254,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.60% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Carriage Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1,736.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carriage Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.39 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Carriage Services Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Carriage Services Right Now?

Before you consider Carriage Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carriage Services wasn't on the list.

While Carriage Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
The $900 billion AI warning
The $900 billion AI warning
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines