Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $11.61 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 254,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.60% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Carriage Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,090 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1,736.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,856 shares of the company's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carriage Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Stock Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.39 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

Further Reading

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