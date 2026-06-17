Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 28,416 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,533 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.07% of AppLovin worth $162,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finivi Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total value of $11,317,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.95, for a total value of $16,089,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,755,469.45. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $340.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp set a $775.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $515.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $488.14 and its 200 day moving average is $519.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. AppLovin's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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