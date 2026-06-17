Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $51.06 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,583 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 15,360 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings in Visa were worth $51,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 2.9%

V opened at $333.08 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $319.80 and its 200-day moving average is $324.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $359.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $597.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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