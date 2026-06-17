Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 3.41% of Trupanion worth $55,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,177 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $137,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,156.58. This trade represents a 74.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $78,149.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 33,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $717,179.85. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,806 shares of company stock valued at $395,508. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company's stock.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Trupanion had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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