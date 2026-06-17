Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 46,110 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $158,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $105,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 374,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $614.73 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $686.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.59. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.25 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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