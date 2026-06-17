Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,294 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $67,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $946.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $860.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $733.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.96 and a 12-month high of $961.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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