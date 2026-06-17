Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690,124 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 731,389 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.38% of Roivant Sciences worth $58,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 316,200 shares of the company's stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 61.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 98,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $877,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 229.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 237,392 shares of the company's stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 165,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 445,500 shares of the company's stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.13. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $32.79. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $6,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,827,417.01. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,498.67. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,312 shares of company stock worth $20,805,883. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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