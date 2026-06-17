Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678,793 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 578,767 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.13% of Shopify worth $270,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,082 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 182,338 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,723 shares of the software maker's stock worth $81,889,000 after acquiring an additional 377,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 526,114 shares of the software maker's stock worth $84,689,000 after acquiring an additional 59,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm's fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

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Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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