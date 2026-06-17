Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 50,500 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 1.2% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.92% of Arch Capital Group worth $319,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.81.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This trade represents a 114.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2%

ACGL opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

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