Polianta Ltd Takes $1.61 Million Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Expand Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of Polianta Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Expand Energy by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Expand Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expand Energy by 564.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.45.

View Our Latest Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.37 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich acquired 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,120. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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