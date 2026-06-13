Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Acquires 114,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in JD.com were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in JD.com by 365.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 62.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about JD.com
Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JD.com is expanding its omnichannel strategy by opening its first physical JD Mall in Hong Kong, a move that could strengthen its brand, broaden revenue channels, and support long-term growth. JD.com Tests Omnichannel Ambitions With First Hong Kong JD Mall
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent market-commentary pieces argued that JD.com still looks attractively valued, suggesting investors may see upside if earnings hold up and sentiment toward Chinese e-commerce improves. JD.com: This Chinese E-Commerce Giant Is Still On Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary questioned whether JD.com is a good stock to buy now, but this appears to be a valuation-focused opinion piece rather than a material company-specific catalyst. Is JD.com, Inc. (JD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: JD.com was named in a securities-fraud investigation notice from multiple law firms, which can weigh on shares by creating legal overhang and investor uncertainty. JD.com, Inc. (JD) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation
- Negative Sentiment: China’s latest warning on misleading ads and discount campaigns has pressured JD.com and other e-commerce names, reinforcing concerns that regulators may curb aggressive promotional tactics. Alibaba, JD.com shares fall as Beijing rebukes misleading discount campaigns
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JD
JD.com Trading Up 1.8%
NASDAQ JD opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
JD.com Company Profile
(Free Report
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JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.
A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.
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