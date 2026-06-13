Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $70,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 219.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 892.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,510.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,208.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 25,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.50, for a total transaction of $25,943,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,819,311. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $7,595,669.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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