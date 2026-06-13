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Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Cuts Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
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Polymer Capital Management HK LTD decreased its position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,055 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 27,008 shares during the period. Sandisk makes up approximately 2.2% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Sandisk were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,450 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,599,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $1,980.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,021.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,288.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $749.25.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Company Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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