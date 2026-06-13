Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $42.93 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,574 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 196,390 shares during the period. PDD comprises approximately 6.1% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in PDD were worth $42,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,810,630 shares of the company's stock worth $3,720,397,000 after purchasing an additional 425,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,759,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,921 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,728,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,397,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,465,000 after acquiring an additional 258,888 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.92 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on PDD from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered PDD from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

Key Stories Impacting PDD

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About PDD

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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