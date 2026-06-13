Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,222 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,561 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.67. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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