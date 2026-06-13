Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Reduces Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,856 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 85,726 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 0.7% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 503,359 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,585 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm's revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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