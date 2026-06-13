Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Takes $2.79 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,165,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,088,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,438,292,000 after acquiring an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,176,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,627,669,000 after acquiring an additional 920,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,433,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,758,000 after acquiring an additional 155,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $293.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.79.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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