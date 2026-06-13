Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Takes Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,000. Amer Sports makes up 1.3% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Get Amer Sports alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Insider Buying and Selling at Amer Sports

In related news, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,262,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,451,291.70. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 860,705 shares of company stock valued at $30,156,939 in the last quarter.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amer Sports, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amer Sports wasn't on the list.

While Amer Sports currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here