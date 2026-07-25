Pool Corporation $POOL Stock Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,378 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 40.8% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143,186 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,971,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,891 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.68 and a 12-month high of $336.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.05. Pool had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Pool's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.660-10.960 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Stokely purchased 1,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.06 per share, with a total value of $193,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,133,363.80. This trade represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.95 per share, with a total value of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,057,002.60. This represents a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,747. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pool reported second-quarter revenue of about $1.82 billion, up 2% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $5.38 beating estimates. The company also said recurring maintenance demand and building materials growth helped offset softness elsewhere. Article Title

Pool reported second-quarter revenue of about $1.82 billion, up 2% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $5.38 beating estimates. The company also said recurring maintenance demand and building materials growth helped offset softness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: Management confirmed its annual earnings outlook excluding CEO transition costs, suggesting the core business remains stable despite a mixed quarter. Article Title

Management confirmed its annual earnings outlook excluding CEO transition costs, suggesting the core business remains stable despite a mixed quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary has been mixed-to-neutral, with at least one firm maintaining a Hold rating after the earnings release, reinforcing a wait-and-see stance. Article Title

Analyst commentary has been mixed-to-neutral, with at least one firm maintaining a Hold rating after the earnings release, reinforcing a wait-and-see stance. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin declined and operating income fell, with management pointing to higher freight costs, customer mix, muted discretionary demand, and weak new pool construction as headwinds. Article Title

Gross margin declined and operating income fell, with management pointing to higher freight costs, customer mix, muted discretionary demand, and weak new pool construction as headwinds. Negative Sentiment: The company’s FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.66 to $10.96 came in below the market’s expectation, which may be weighing on investor sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pool from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Pool from $290.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $185.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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