Portfolio Design Labs LLC Acquires 47,251 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 915.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,412 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 47,251 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.8% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Portfolio Design Labs LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 800.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,972,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here