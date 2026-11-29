Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 558,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,248,000. Elastic comprises approximately 2.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Elastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,579,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,224,000 after buying an additional 550,888 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $212,329,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 735,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Elastic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 905,241 shares of the company's stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company's stock.

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Elastic Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Elastic had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $495.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Elastic's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.350-3.410 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.900-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CAO Jane Bone sold 1,542 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $135,356.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,842.66. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 84,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $7,127,280.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,910,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,990,052.32. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,585,641 shares of company stock worth $422,851,366. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Profile

Elastic NYSE: ESTC develops search and data analytics software used by organizations to find, analyze and act on information across their systems. Its products support applications including enterprise search, observability and security. The company's offerings include the Elastic Stack, which comprises Elasticsearch, Kibana, Logstash and Beats, as well as Elastic Cloud, its hosted service. Customers can use Elastic products in cloud environments or manage deployments themselves. Founded in 2012 as Elasticsearch, Inc., Elastic serves customers around the world.

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