Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 577,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,699,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 235.2% in the third quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 297.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Angel acquired 1,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $255,382.40. This represents a 24.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 100,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $4,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 337,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,194,520.12. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $16,442,000. Insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer News Roundup

These are some of the SMCI news items that stood out recently:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs and manufactures high-performance server and storage systems for businesses and other organizations. Its products include servers, storage platforms, networking equipment and related system-management software, with configurations tailored to specific computing needs. The company serves markets including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise IT, high-performance computing, 5G and edge computing. Its offerings range from individual systems to rack-scale solutions, including platforms designed for liquid cooling and other data-center requirements.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report