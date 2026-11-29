Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE - Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,356 shares of the company's stock after selling 464,977 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Pulse Biosciences worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 844.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLSE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulse Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Liane Teplitsky bought 1,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,545.25. This represents a 32.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 74.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.52 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.88% and a negative net margin of 5,603.88%. Pulse Biosciences's revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences is a medical technology company developing treatments based on its proprietary nanosecond pulsed field technology. The company is focused primarily on cardiac ablation, a procedure used to treat heart rhythm disorders. Its nPulse technology delivers very brief electrical pulses intended to ablate targeted tissue. Pulse Biosciences has also developed the CellFX System, which uses its pulsed-field technology for applications involving the treatment of soft tissue. Founded in 2014, Pulse Biosciences is based in California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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