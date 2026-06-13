PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 19,341 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $39,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 120,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 30,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.75. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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