Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $12.11 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. $WK

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,427 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for about 2.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Workiva worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Workiva by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,723,546 shares of the software maker's stock worth $320,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,778 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Workiva by 14,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,102 shares of the software maker's stock worth $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 735,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,375,000. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,783,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,729,311.38. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Workiva from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE WK opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. Workiva's revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Workiva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Workiva

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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