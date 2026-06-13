Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $94.40 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,290 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. JFrog comprises about 17.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.28% of JFrog worth $94,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FROG. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 18,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,086,765.60. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $8,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,152,075.86. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of FROG stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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