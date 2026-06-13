Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5,312 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group comprises about 6.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $34,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,255.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,277.80. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,123.61 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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