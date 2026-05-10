Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,690 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.1% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $272.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $227.55 and its 200 day moving average is $228.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.16 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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