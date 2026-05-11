Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,216 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,740 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,216 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 9.5% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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