Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,969 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $22,705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $12,747,462,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 26.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,927,064 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,751,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,188,670 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,398,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836,701 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $1,217,558,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,801,113 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $3,496,725,000 after buying an additional 11,233,381 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem Shah purchased 23,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $2,001,195.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 88,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,607.24. This represents a 36.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $110.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $108.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.6650 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health is a U.S. health care company whose businesses span retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit management, health insurance and care delivery. Its CVS Pharmacy locations and digital services provide prescription fulfillment, over-the-counter medicines and health and wellness products. The company also operates MinuteClinic walk-in clinics in select locations. Through CVS Caremark, CVS Health provides pharmacy benefit management services to employers, health plans and government programs. Its Aetna business offers health insurance and related benefits, while its care delivery operations include Oak Street Health primary care centers and Signify Health services, including in-home health evaluations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report