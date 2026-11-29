Prana Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,072 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 87,298 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Cintas were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $229.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $161.16 and a fifty-two week high of $233.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.450-5.540 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Cintas's payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides workplace products and services to businesses, primarily in the United States and Canada. Its offerings include uniform rental and sales, garment cleaning, and related workplace apparel services. The company also supplies facility services such as restroom cleaning and supplies, floor-care products, and entrance mats. Its other business lines include first-aid and safety products and training, as well as fire protection services, including inspection and maintenance of fire-safety equipment.

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