Prana Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,368 shares of the company's stock after selling 93,374 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company's stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $15,724,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the company's stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 17,697 shares of the company's stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro Peru acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $383.86 per share, with a total value of $383,860.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,004.88. This trade represents a 9.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 10,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.13, for a total transaction of $4,658,335.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,949.47. The trade was a 34.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $460.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $424.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $404.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $458.91.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE ELV opened at $393.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.84 and a fifty-two week high of $450.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.71 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $50.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. Elevance Health's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 29.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc. is a U.S. health benefits and services company formerly known as Anthem, Inc. The company adopted the Elevance Health name in 2022 while retaining the Anthem brand for many of its health plans. Elevance offers commercial health coverage to individuals, families and employers, as well as plans and services for people enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid. Its affiliated health plans include companies that operate under Blue Cross Blue Shield licenses in several states. Through its Carelon businesses, Elevance also provides health services that include pharmacy benefit management, behavioral health support, care delivery and healthcare technology.

See Also

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