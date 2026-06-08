Praxis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Praxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. NVIDIA comprises about 3.7% of Praxis Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. President Capital upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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