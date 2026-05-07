Praxis Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.5% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,944,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,182 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,579,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,873,385,000 after purchasing an additional 191,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $420.56 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $96.88 and a one year high of $430.60. The company has a market capitalization of $685.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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