Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Newmont comprises approximately 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Newmont by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE NEM opened at $89.80 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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