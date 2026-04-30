Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 253.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.1% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,003,143 shares of the company's stock worth $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 493,288 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company's stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 626,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,003. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.03. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX won a $206.2M U.S. Navy contract to upgrade a GPS‑based aircraft landing system — a clear near‑term revenue and backlog boost for the defense segment. Article Title

RTX won a $206.2M U.S. Navy contract to upgrade a GPS‑based aircraft landing system — a clear near‑term revenue and backlog boost for the defense segment. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (an RTX business) delivered its second missile‑warning sensor for the U.S. Space Force’s Next‑Gen OPIR GEO Block 0 program — another program milestone that supports long‑term defense revenues. Article Title

Raytheon (an RTX business) delivered its second missile‑warning sensor for the U.S. Space Force’s Next‑Gen OPIR GEO Block 0 program — another program milestone that supports long‑term defense revenues. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group nudged up FY2026–27 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling analyst recognition of continued earnings momentum (though the firm maintains a “Hold”). (Market commentary / analyst note)

Erste Group nudged up FY2026–27 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling analyst recognition of continued earnings momentum (though the firm maintains a “Hold”). (Market commentary / analyst note) Positive Sentiment: RTX was recognized in 2026 patent and innovation rankings, reinforcing its R&D investment narrative — helpful for long‑term investor confidence. Article Title

RTX was recognized in 2026 patent and innovation rankings, reinforcing its R&D investment narrative — helpful for long‑term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Numerous headlines about Nvidia’s “RTX” GPUs (12GB RTX 5070 laptop GPU, driver notes, etc.) are creating keyword noise that can be mistaken for RTX Corp coverage — likely market confusion rather than fundamental impact. Article Title

Numerous headlines about Nvidia’s “RTX” GPUs (12GB RTX 5070 laptop GPU, driver notes, etc.) are creating keyword noise that can be mistaken for RTX Corp coverage — likely market confusion rather than fundamental impact. Neutral Sentiment: Retail and tech outlets are reporting gaming GPU discounts and laptop sales (unrelated to RTX Corp) that may add headline volatility but are not company drivers. (Various tech articles)

Retail and tech outlets are reporting gaming GPU discounts and laptop sales (unrelated to RTX Corp) that may add headline volatility but are not company drivers. (Various tech articles) Negative Sentiment: Despite beating Q1 revenue and non‑GAAP profit estimates, management’s earnings‑call execution and investor reaction drove a post‑earnings pullback — investors appear concerned about valuation and short‑term guidance clarity. Article Title

Despite beating Q1 revenue and non‑GAAP profit estimates, management’s earnings‑call execution and investor reaction drove a post‑earnings pullback — investors appear concerned about valuation and short‑term guidance clarity. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/deep‑dive pieces highlight a “valuation wall” (strong balance sheet but high multiple), which can pressure multiple compression if future growth disappoints. Article Title

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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